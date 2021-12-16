Eddie Queen

Born June 24, 1946, at Cass, he was a son of the late Lee Queen and Juanita Alice Smith Queen.

Eddie was a logger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Queen; brothers, Charles, Robert, William and Benny.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Peck Queen; daughters, Carol Sue Cook, of North Carolina, and Delta Queen, of Arbovale; brothers, Teddy Queen (Correla), of Arbovale, and Tommy Queen (Yovonna), of Minnehaha Springs.

Funeral service was held Tuesday December 14, 2021, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Plank officiating. Interment was in Wanless Cemetery on Back Mountain.

