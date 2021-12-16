ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Will Apple break $200 now that Santa Jay has spoken?

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple stock rallies as the Fed tapers and equities pop. Fed to finish taper by March and hike rates three times in 2022. AAPL rallies nearly 3% as Nasdaq pops 2.4% on Wednesday. Super Jay, or should we say Santa Jay, has done it again. This time he was...

www.fxstreet.com

