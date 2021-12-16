New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"There's a great evil spreading throughout the many -verses." A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the next new film from the filmmakers known as "The Daniels" - who rocked their way to the big screen with the wacky Daniel Radcliffe film Swiss Army Knife. Directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. An ambitious multiverse film that isn't about superheroes?! Oh yes. An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Michelle Yeoh stars, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Why does this look so damn good?! I'm not even really sure what's going on with her and all these other alternate versions of her, but I can't wait to find out how it all connects. Dive in.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO