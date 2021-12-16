ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued.

Watch the Trailer for SEE FOR ME

See For Me Opens in select theaters, on digital platforms and VOD on January 7th and we have a look at the official trailer!. "Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called "See For Me". It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games. Sophie is forced to learn that if she's going to survive the night, she'll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all."
Inside the Magic

New Trailer! Voice of Disney Princess Stars in New Thriller Series

While we like to think of Kristen Bell in the magical Disney bubble our minds place her in, she's an incredibly talented actress that is proving the voice of Princess Anna has much more to offer. Disney's Frozen was an instant success when it debuted in 2013. Eight years...
Trailer tor the Invasion Horror-Thriller SEE FOR ME

IFC Films has released the first trailer for an upcoming home invasion horror-thriller titled. . It features a young woman who fights to survive a home invasion thanks to someone helping her remotely through the situation over the phone. In the film, "A group of thieves break into the luxurious,...
New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reportedly on the Way

If you've been keeping track at home—which millions of Americans likely are—you'll know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally set for release next week. Despite just days between now and the release of the highly anticipated threequel, new mutterings online suggest Sony may be gearing up to release a third trailer for the film. That's right: just days before the film is set to release, a third trailer—potentially revealing more than ever before—could hit online channels.
ELF: The Suspense Thriller Trailer

I love mash-ups & re-cuts. The weirder the better. One of my all time favorites has got to be the mash-up trailer that mixed "Must love Dogs" & "Jaws" creating the trailer for "Must Love Jaws". Or perhaps re-cutting the Stephen King classic "The Shinning" into a fun family friendly rom-com film.
Trailer for the Desert Survival Thriller BORREGO

Saban Films has shared a new trailer for an upcoming desert survival thriller titled Borrego. The story follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species and then ends up being kidnapped. Lucy Hale stars as Elly, "a young botanist on a...
Friday Film Review -- "THE FRENCH DISPATCH"

It's a real skill to formulate an elevator pitch or tweet for a film in 50 words or less that can summarize or sell the project. The most common pitch I've read for this film states it is "A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch."
Official Trailer for 'Book of Love' with Sam Claflin & Verónica Echegui

"Have you ever had a week where… where everything made sense?" Amazon Prime Video has debuted an official trailer for Book of Love, a romantic comedy set in Mexico. This hasn't premiered anywhere before, and will be available for streaming in February of 2022. This Valentine's Day, uptight English writer Henry discovers that his dull, failing novel has become a smashing success in Mexico, where the Spanish translator Maria has rewritten it into a spicy erotic thriller. Opposites attract as the two are thrown together and travel through Mexico on a book tour. Sam Claflin stars as the writer, and Verónica Echegui co-stars as the translator Maria, with a cast including Horacio Garcia Rojas, Antonia Clarke, Melissa Pino, Giovani Florido, and Galya Vidal. This looks super cheesy, but also kind of kinky and quite fun? I like how he has to deal with heap loads of attraction and how this makes him think differently about the way he was living.
Official Trailer for Thriller 'The Translator' About a Syrian Translator

"So, Sami, where should I take you?" "Home." Launch Releasing has unveiled the new official US trailer for The Translator, a Syrian-French-Swiss-Belgian-Qatari co-production that first premiered at film festivals last year. It's opening in the US on VOD starting next February. A riveting thriller about an Arabic-English translator for the 2000 Olympics in Australia, who's forced into exile after a fateful mistranslation. He must return to Syria years later after his activist brother goes missing during the Arab Spring. Ziad Bakri stars as Sami, who returns to Syria more than a decade after going into political exile in Australia, to try and find and save his brother at the start of the Syrian revolution. The cast also includes Yumna Marwan, David Field, Sawsan Arsheed, Miranda Tapsell, Fares Helou, and Reem Ali. Whoa this looks intense. And not at all what I was expecting from that intro. A serious thriller with a strong emotional core. Take a look.
New US Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic 'Aline' Hitting Theaters

"You didn't lose me. Love won, that's all." Roadside Attractions has debuted the official US trailer for the film Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, this strange "unofficial" biopic of Celine Dion. The film is about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but they couldn't use her real name so it's called Aline Dieu instead, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier, it's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film" but I think that's up to everyone who watches to decide. The youngest of a hardworking French-Canadian couple's 14 children is propelled to global music superstardom in Aline, a fictional musical dramedy freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, written, directed and starring the two-time César Award winner. It also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. This still looks wacky and weird but actually quite endearing.
Isabelle Huppert To Receive Honorary Golden Bear At Berlin Film Festival

French actress Isabelle Huppert will be the recipient of an honorary Golden Bear at this year's Berlin International Film Festival. As announced yesterday, the festival will premiere Huppert's latest movie, About Joan, as a Berlinale Special Gala this year. The screening will be held in conjunction with the fest's award ceremony on February 15, 2022, when Huppert will receive her prize.
First Trailer for The Daniels' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Film

"There's a great evil spreading throughout the many -verses." A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the next new film from the filmmakers known as "The Daniels" - who rocked their way to the big screen with the wacky Daniel Radcliffe film Swiss Army Knife. Directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. An ambitious multiverse film that isn't about superheroes?! Oh yes. An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Michelle Yeoh stars, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Why does this look so damn good?! I'm not even really sure what's going on with her and all these other alternate versions of her, but I can't wait to find out how it all connects. Dive in.
Craig Fairbrass is A Violent Man in trailer for prison thriller

Ahead of its UK release this February, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Ross McCall's upcoming prison thriller A Violent Man which sees Craig Fairbrass leading a cast that includes Stephen Odubola, Jason Flemyng, and Zoe Tapper; take a look here…. Steve Mackleson (Fairbrass) is a...
Nathalie Cox in 'Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop' Trailer

"I'm not going to let her get the better of me." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, a whodunit for grownups. A University professor with an insatiable appetite for investigation is asked by some old family friends to investigate a series of hauntings at their antique bookstore. Is someone playing a trick on the poor woman? Is it a hallucination? Or is something sinister going on? The film stars Nathalie Cox as Miss Willoughby, a "smart, stylish new detective in town" who can apparently solve every case - even one involving a haunting. Kelsey Grammer also co-stars in this, joined by Caroline Quentin, Steven Elder, Bhavna Limbachia, Ruth Horrocks, Bryan Samson, Lucas Livesey, and Wayne Gordon. Unfortunately, this film looks like some made-for-TV junk without any excitement in the thrill of discovery. Pretty clear it's not a real ghost, right? Who cares.
Wallace Shawn & Gina Gershon in Official Trailer for 'Rifkin's Festival'

"The answers are not always what you wnat to hear." MPI Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the film Rifkin's Festival, arriving in US theaters in January after originally premiering last year. This film takes place at the illustrious San Sebastian Film Festival in the North of Spain, and it also premiered at the 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival last year. Woody Allen's latest just seems to be another bland tale of jealousy and infidelity, without much more than that to add. A married American couple go to the festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies. The plot is about a woman who has an affair with a French filmmaker, while her husband falls in love with a beautiful Spaniard. Starring Wallace Shawn with Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, and Douglas McGrath. I've actually been to the San Sebastian Film Festival a few years ago (it's lovely), and of course they overdo it. Much better to skip this film and just book a trip the festival yourself.
'Brighton 4th' Official Trailer About a Georgian Wrestler in Brooklyn

"Wrestle with me." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for the film Brighton 4th, a dramedy from the country of Georgia made by filmmaker / Olympic champion Levan Tediashvili - who stars in and directs the film. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three awards - Best International Film, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. A former Olympic wrestler from Tbilisi helps his adult son in Brighton Beach to get his life on track. A Georgian wrestler, Kakhi, arrives in Brooklyn to discover his son has a gambling debt with a local Russian mob boss. Tediashvili stars as Kakhi, with a cast including Giorgi Tabidze, Kakhi Kavsadze, Nadia Mikhalkova, Irakli Kavsadze, Tornike Bziava, and Anastasia Romashko. The film features cinematography by the talented DP Phedon Papamichael, and is also Georgia's official submission to the 94th Academy Awards (coming next year). This looks solid! There's been some great films coming out of Georgia recently, here's yet another one to keep an eye out for.
