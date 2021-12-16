New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Wrestle with me." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for the film Brighton 4th, a dramedy from the country of Georgia made by filmmaker / Olympic champion Levan Tediashvili - who stars in and directs the film. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three awards - Best International Film, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. A former Olympic wrestler from Tbilisi helps his adult son in Brighton Beach to get his life on track. A Georgian wrestler, Kakhi, arrives in Brooklyn to discover his son has a gambling debt with a local Russian mob boss. Tediashvili stars as Kakhi, with a cast including Giorgi Tabidze, Kakhi Kavsadze, Nadia Mikhalkova, Irakli Kavsadze, Tornike Bziava, and Anastasia Romashko. The film features cinematography by the talented DP Phedon Papamichael, and is also Georgia’s official submission to the 94th Academy Awards (coming next year). This looks solid! There's been some great films coming out of Georgia recently, here's yet another one to keep an eye out for.
