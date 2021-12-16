ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gubernatorial Candidate Chang-Diaz Releases Massachusetts Green New Deal Platform

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – State senator and gubernatorial candidate Sonia Chang-Díaz released a sweeping “Massachusetts Green New Deal” platform Thursday, December 16, to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels and create tens of thousands of new, good-paying jobs. Under the plan, the state will deliver new investments...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Mass. gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, opposes COVID vaccine mandates

As coronavirus infections increase at an alarming pace across Massachusetts, Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl on Wednesday said he opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Diehl, who landed former President Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier this fall, also rebuked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for floating the possibility of mandating vaccines among private employers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

State Representatives Gentile & Robinson Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate Chang-Diaz

BOSTON – State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz announced a dozen new endorsements from state and local officials in her campaign for Massachusetts Governor today, December 7. The new endorsers join a growing group of elected leaders and progressive organizations who are throwing their weight behind Chang-Díaz’s candidacy, following Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that he would not run for re-election.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Gov. Inslee proposes creation of $1.9M Office of Climate Commitment Accountability

(The Center Square) – As part of his $626.5 million legislative and budget package to address climate change, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee wants to create a new Office of Climate Commitment Accountability. The purpose of the office is “to align and strengthen existing climate laws, rules, and policies;...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Public Transit#Green New Deal#Commonwealth#Mbta#Rta
Boston Herald

Editorial: Chang-Diaz deflects, but damage is done

If State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz should ever rethink her run for governor, she could always try out for the Bruins. She’s good at deflecting shots. Chang-Diaz had to do some skating when police unions and state Republicans slammed a new campaign staffer for his Twitter profile picture — one in which he wore a hat inscribed with the antipolice slogan “ACAB,” as the Herald reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Chang-Diaz backs green new deal

ADVOCATES FOR a “green new deal” in Massachusetts gained another major backer on Thursday, as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sonia Chang-Diaz came out in support of fare-free public transit and rapid deployment of offshore wind, solar, and electricity storage to make the regional power grid run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
POLITICS
FraminghamSOURCE

Gubernatorial Candidate Allen Raises More Than $1 Million

BOSTON – Today, December 16, Danielle Allen for MA announced the campaign has raised over $1 million to power its push for a green and healthy next-generation democracy in Massachusetts. With over 2,000 donors contributing, this brings Allen’s total raised to $1,026,055 with $374,897 in cash on hand.
ELECTIONS
wkok.com

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Wants to ‘Revive’ Businesses

MECHANICSBURG – One of many Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidates is looking to protect businesses and significantly improve education in the state. Mechanicsburg resident Charlie Gerow made this clear during an appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark, “Literally a third of our small businesses, which are the great creator of jobs in Pennsylvania, aren’t coming back. So, I’m going to be a governor who will do two things: one, revive our economy, and two strengthen the business community.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: McKee Shows More Leadership Than Governors Baker and Lamont

This week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker refused to adopt masking policies to combat the spread of COVID. Lamont is a Democrat and Baker is a Republican. In Connecticut, COVID cases have increased 196% and hospitalizations 82% in the past 14 days, according to the New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Frosh Warns Hogan About Lack Of Funding For State Program Overseeing Drinking Water

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Brian Frosh is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide more funding for the Maryland Department of the Environment program tasked with keeping the state’s drinking water supply safe. In a Dec. 1 letter to the governor, Frosh said the Water Supply Program overseeing 3,300 public drinking water systems in the state is both underfunded and understaffed, according to an EPA-commissioned report released earlier this year. The consulting firm that authored the report, Cadmus, found the program needs to grow its staff of full-time employees by 187% and overall funding by 93% to provide proper oversight. There...
POLITICS
localsyr.com

Letitia James suspends New York gubernatorial campaign

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the 2022 Governor’s race. In a tweet, James said “there were a number of important investigations underway” and that she will seek re-election as attorney general to see them through.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClarkCountyToday

Democratic senators ask Gov. Jay Inslee to delay long-term care tax

Program already has $15 Billion actuarial long term deficit. The seven-member leadership of the Senate Democratic Caucus today requested Gov. Jay Inslee delay the implementation of the WA Cares Fund premium assessment by one year. This is the “income tax” Democrats passed in the state legislature in 2019, which created a long-term care insurance plan.
POLITICS
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy