Kyle Leonhard climbed into his treestand on a clear and frosty morning in early November, hoping for a shot at a big buck he’d been chasing for three seasons. Even in Lee County, Iowa, 5 ½-year-old-plus bucks don’t come easy. Leonhard first learned of the giant, which had a split G2 and G3 on the right side, in 2019, and he hunted him again in 2020. But he wasn’t the only hunter after the deer.

