Hip Hop

Watch: Colbert's 'Lord of the Rings' Rap About the Greatest Trilogy

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Best triple feature, hell yeah we would win it. We got the only trilogy with everything in it." Ahaha this is amazing!! Stephen Colbert, who is one of the biggest LOTR fans ever, put together this awesomely fun rap video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Middle Earth series. It...

www.firstshowing.net

Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

When The Beatles Wanted to Star in a Lord of the Rings Movie

While Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most critically acclaimed film series of all time, it could’ve turned out completely different. Before the likes of Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen were cast, familiar faces such as Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman, and even Vin Diesel were considered for roles. And prior to Jackson’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, a certain group of mop-topped pop stars tried to get an adaptation going.
MOVIES
Collider

Best 'Lord of the Rings' Memes

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first of three critically acclaimed films in Peter Jackson's record-breaking film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy novel. To celebrate, we've compiled some of the best Lord of the Rings memes the internet has to offer. There's lots of walking ahead, so hopefully, these will keep you entertained during the long, arduous journey!
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

The Fellowship Of The Ring At 20: The Trilogy’s Keystone

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring is 20 years old this December. I’ve given up contemplating the passing of time, because it sure as heck doesn’t make any sense to me anymore. Did you know that Viggo Mortenson is the same age now as Ian McKellen was when they started filming? It’s a fact so terrifying I’ve blocked it from my mind.
MOVIES
digg.com

Stephen Colbert Reunites 'Lord Of The Rings' Cast For Epic Rap Song Commemorating The 20th Anniversary Of 'Fellowship Of The Ring'

"Lord of the Rings" superfan Stephen Colbert celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first movie with an all-star hip-hop tribute. One of the most popular movements in rap last decade traces its roots more to the internet than any specific region. How did a bunch of unpolished songs uploaded to a streaming platform lead to the mainstream rise of artists like Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion?
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for DreamWorks' 'The Bad Guys' About Five Criminals

"You ever wonder what it'd be like if the world wasn't scared of us?" DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the first official trailer for The Bad Guys, their next new animation movie arriving in spring, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade, an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become… The Good Guys? The cast features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. This looks quite fun, though excessively cheesy with too many ideas borrowed from other spy/heist movies. But it might be good? I do dig the style in here.
MOVIES
Variety

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, James Corden Unite for Google Commercial Triple Play (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden all have extra work this evening. The three late-night hosts will on Wednesday night make nods to Google and a new commercial from the company that highlights how consumers searched for ways to heal and come back during a difficult year, part of a rare triple play that weaves an advertiser’s message across three different late-night programs in the same time span. The project has been in the works for almost three months, says Joe Mina, senior vice president for news, late-night and daytime sales at ViacomCBS, which broadcasts “The Late Show” and “The Late...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Cute 'On Our Way' Teaser for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' - Out in 2022

Brace(s) yourself. Universal has debuted a new teaser trailer for Illumination Animation's sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is a prequel to the Despicable Me movies, and a sequel to the first solo Minions movie (from 2015). Set in the 1970s, this one brings back a younger Gru with a plan to join the supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to be their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru turns to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. This features the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Brand, with Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin. It was originally supposed to open back in 2020, we even ran the first trailer last year. But it has been held for two years now and is opening in July 2022. More trailers will arrive soon.
MOVIES
Deadline

Stephen Colbert & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Pay Musical Tribute To Favorite Trilogy

Stephen Colbert has been singing the praises of The Lord of the Rings for 20 years, and now, as he says in last night’s musical tribute, he’s ready to rap. Joining him in “The #1 Trilly” – short for trilogy – are some folks who know their way around Middle-earth: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen. Also taking part in the music video: Method Man, Killer Mike, Anna Kendrick and Jon Batiste. Colbert explained on last night’s Late Show that the talk show will be off over the holidays, when the anniversary of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, actually arrives. He recruited some famous Tolkien fellows for an early tribute. Watch “The #1 Trilly” above.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings Cast Celebrate The First Film's 20th Anniversary With Some Hot Raps

December 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first landmark Lord of the Rings film, but two decades later, don't expect to see the fellowship return for a nostalgic look back in a glitzy one-off special. Because that's a job for Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, Method Man, and Killer Mike as they use the fine art of rap to reunite hobbits and spit bars hot enough to melt even the One Ring of Sauron.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sean Connery turned down Gandalf in Lord of the Rings because he ‘just didn’t get it’

A producer of Lord of the Rings has said that Sean Connery turned down the role of Gandalf because he “just didn’t get it”.The role in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning fantasy trilogy ultimately went to Ian McKellen.Speaking to The Independent for part of an extensive oral history ofThe Fellowship of the Ring, to mark the film’s 20th anniversary, McKellen and New Line Cinema executive Mark Ordesky reflected on his casting.“They only wanted me because the established stars said no,” claimed McKellen. “They wanted Tony Hopkins and Sean Connery.”“Ian’s being self-deprecating,” said Ordesky in response. “We desperately wanted him.”He explained: “We...
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Almost Starred in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for Director Stanley Kubrick

On Aug. 31, 1998, Variety reported that New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh would transform J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of books into three films. Reporter Benedict Carver added that the books are “a highly prized literary property that has eluded filmmakers for years.” It was the culmination more than three decades of trying to adapt Tolkien’s work for the screen, after the world of visual effects had finally caught up to the British author’s fantastical storylines. But three decades before, the Beatles had tried to get a “Lord of the Rings” film off the ground. After playing...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Colbert's Hip-Hop Tribute For 'Lord Of The Rings' Is An Absolute Must See! Frodo 'MFing' Baggins - Watch It Here

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of director Peter Jackson's epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A film which not only took the world by storm when it premiered back in 2001, but is a huge favorite of Colbert. The Late Night host addressed his love on his show Thursday night by saying this,
CELEBRITIES
IGN

The Bad Guys: Exclusive Cast Table Read Featurette

Cast members Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, and Lilly Singh reunite for a virtual table read of their animated comedy The Bad Guys, in theaters April 22, 2022. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become ... The Good Guys? The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature-directing debut. The film is produced by Damon Ross (development executive Trolls, The Boss Baby, co-producer Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley (associate producer, The Boss Baby). The executive producers are Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen and Patrick Hughes.
MOVIES

