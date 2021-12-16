EU regulator says Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill can be used by member states

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it would permanently ease restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, making it easier to obtain the medicine at pharmacies and through the mail. The move means patients will not longer need to go to...
Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU. The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a hike in manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 vaccines from Janssen, Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Denmark on Thursday approved Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) molnupiravir antiviral pill for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly. The treatment is still under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Faced with rising coronavirus cases, the EU drug regulator issued...
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be...
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has spoken by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus
(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older. A J&J booster dose may also be given after two...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization is close to resolving a dispute over how to spread COVID-19 vaccines more widely and fairly, but facing an “orchestrated effort” to block a deal, the body’s chief said on Thursday. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters she had...
EU regulators on Thursday recommended two new treatments against COVID-19 for use in the bloc. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Kineret, an immunosuppressive produced by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to treat inflammatory conditions, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure". It said also that GlaxoSmithKline's Xevudy...
As the holiday season nears, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen. Hospitalizations around the country have neared 70,000 and the overall death toll has crossed 800,000. In response to these developments, the Biden administration has ordered enough of Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill to treat 10 million Americans. “I...
The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Merck's COVID-19 pill, questions remain regarding its risks in pregnant women. The pill was submitted to regulators several weeks ago and would be one of the first COVID-19 treatments – along with a competing pill from Pfizer – that could be picked up at a U.S. pharmacy and taken home.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that its antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 appears to effectively stave off severe disease and will likely work against the Omicron variant. The company reported that when high-risk Americans took the drug shortly after showing Covid-19 symptoms, the risk of hospitalization and death dropped by around 89 percent. The results are a relief to over-burdened hospitals that are bracing for a wave of infections as the highly-mutated variant spreads throughout the country.
A new drug could be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Deaths from COVID-19 have been increasing every day, and Maryland doctors said the omicron variant is expected to render two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments ineffective -- so new treatment options are needed quickly.
