Dec 3. 9:20 a.m.: While on patrol at the high school, the officer heard someone yell fight in the study hall. A large amount of students were observed standing in a circle with the Athletic Director, Mr. Shaffer standing near them. The two females in the altercation advised they had been in multiple verbal altercation since last year regarding one of the female’s deceased boyfriend and the others current boyfriend. The fight broke out after the girls bumped shoulders entering and exiting the same room. Both girls admitted to punching each other until other students pulled them apart. Both females received a three day out of school suspension and two day in school suspension. Both females were also cited for Disorderly Conduct.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO