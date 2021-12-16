Maya Kasza earns 89 bonus points in Girls' 12 bracket by week ending Nov. 27

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The No. 4 ranked UCLA men’s basketball team has been forced to cancel its Saturday clash with North Carolina, marking its second game this week that has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the program. Basketballs stacked on the court as it was announced that the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Alabama State Hornets will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Getty Images) The team announced Friday that the game, part of the CBS Sports Classic, had been called off...

