CFPB Solicits Whistleblowers to Strengthen Enforcement of Consumer Financial Protection Laws

By Jason Zuckerman
National Law Review
1 day ago
 1 day ago
In its revamped whistleblower webpage, the CFPB is enlisting the help of whistleblowers to provide tips about the following issues:. Any discrimination related to consumer financial products or services or small businesses. Any use of artificial intelligence/machine learning models that is based on flawed or incomplete data sets, that...

National Law Review

National Law Review

