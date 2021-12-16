Giant Cheese Straw

Food trends come and food trends go, but charcuterie boards look like they're probably here to stay. Believe it or not, the expertly assembled arrangements of meats, cheeses, nuts, and spreads have actually been around since the 15th century (via Eat Cured Meat). However, it's really only been in the last few years that charcuterie has truly been having its moment, and now, foodies are so obsessed with the concept that there are even Instagram accounts dedicated to the beautiful boards.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO