Smart sensing technology to help farmers use fertiliser more effectively and reduce environmental damage has been created by Imperial bioengineers. The technology, which is described in Nature Food, could help growers work out the best time to use fertiliser on their crops and how much is needed, considering factors like the weather and soil condition. This would reduce the expensive and environmentally damaging effects of overfertilising soil, which releases the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide and can pollute soil and waterways.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO