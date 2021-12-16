ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Top Wind Speed in MN 78 mph Early Thursday

By Jim Maurice
 18 hours ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the highest wind gust in the state over the past two days was in Redwood Falls. They had a gust of 78 miles...

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

