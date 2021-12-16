NWS: Top Wind Speed in MN 78 mph Early Thursday

UNDATED -- With a strong storm system expected to move through the upper midwest over the next couple of days, Xcel Energy is offering some safety and preparation tips. The company says during severe weather you should do your best to stay informed about what is happening in your area. They say to stay away from downed powerlines, keep your natural gas meters clear of snow and ice, and report outages when they happen.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO