Wingstop names its first chief people officer

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has promoted Jennifer Davidson to Chief Communications Officer, who will be reporting to Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.
In her new role, Davidson will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications. Davidson will also oversee the press outreach for the organization’s year-round programming, education, preservation and inclusion efforts. Additionally, Davidson will continue to work in close collaboration with the Academy as a strategic advisor on communications policy.
“Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts,” said Hudson. “Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of...
