Wingstop names its first chief people officer

By Heather Lalley
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWingstop on Thursday announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw as its first chief people officer. Upshaw joined the fast-casual wing chain in 2018 and most recently served as SVP of people. “People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact...

