Bloomin' Brands parts ways with chief customer officer amid reorganization

On today's episode, we discuss why many companies are now scrambling to appoint a chief customer officer, what makes for a good one, and what might trip them up. We then talk about what it means to be authentically diverse and how recent (and potential) privacy moves have prompted companies to amass customer data. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Dave Frankland.

