Bloomin' Brands parts ways with chief customer officer amid reorganization

By Joe Guszkowski
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Outback Steakhouse has parted ways with its chief customer officer of more than two years, Michael Stutts. The move is the result of a reorganization at Bloomin' Brands that will bring the digital team into the marketing department and put the information technology department under...

