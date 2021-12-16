ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Brown’s Estate Sold For Estimated $90 Million Following 15-Year Legal Battle

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Cover picture for the articleJames Brown led a decorated career in music for decades as the Godfather of Soul, delivering classic hits like “Please, Please, Please,” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” and “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” before his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day...

James Brown estate sells for $90M

(WFXG) - After more than a decade of litigation amongst administrators and family, the estate of the James Brown, has been sold. The late Godfather of Soul's estate reportedly sold to Primary Wave Music for an estimated $90 million, according to Forbes. Primary Wave Music also owns half of Whitney Houston's estate and the largest interest in Prince's estate.
James Brown estate sold to publishing company

(WJBF) – The Godfather of Soul, James Brown’s estate has been sold to a publishing company. Primary Wave announcing that it has agreed to a deal to purchase the estate. The price is reportedly $90 million dollars. That means Primary Wave will control Brown’s publishing, music, master recordings,...
