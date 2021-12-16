Statement by Commissioner Roisman on Buybacks Disclosure Proposal

Carlos Juarez is a Manager for the Capital Markets Group at Mayer Brown LLP. This post is based on his Mayer Brown memorandum. Two pieces of legislation aimed at imposing additional regulations on special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) were recently introduced in the US House of Representatives. H.R. 5910, the “Holding SPACs Accountable Act of 2021,” sponsored by Rep. Michael San Nicolas (D-GU), and H.R. 5913, the “Protecting Investors from Excessive SPACs Fees Act of 2021,” sponsored by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), were both introduced on November 9, 2021 and subsequently referred to the House Committee on Financial Services (the “Committee”). On November 16, after a full committee markup, H.R. 5910 and H.R. 5913 passed the Committee and were ordered reported by a vote of 27-23 and 29-23, respectively.

