Economy

Statement by Commissioner Roisman on Buybacks Disclosure Proposal

By Elad L. Roisman, U.S. Securities, Exchange Commission, on
 1 day ago

Elad L. Roisman is a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The following post is based on his recent public statement. The views expressed in this post are those of Mr. Roisman and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or its staff....

Statement by Chair Gensler on Rule 10b5-1 and Insider Trading

First, the Commission is considering proposed amendments to Rule 10b5-1, as well as proposed new disclosure requirements. I support these amendments because, if adopted, they would help close potential gaps in our insider trading regime. Today’s proposal addresses the means by which companies and company insiders—chief executive officers, chief financial...
Remarks by Commissioner Crenshaw on Climate Pledges

Caroline A. Crenshaw is a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on her recent virtual remarks at the Center for American Progress and Sierra Club. The views expressed in the post are those of Commissioner Crenshaw, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the other Commissioners, or the Staff.
SEC Commissioners Peirce, Roisman, Criticize Updated Regulatory Agenda. Exempt Securities at Top of the List (Again)

Last summer, Gensler published his regulatory agenda and now an update is available. When Gensler posted his initial goals, Commissioners Peirce and Roisman issued a statement criticizing the list of rules and regulations the Gensler Commission was seeking to address. Today, the two Commissioners are once again expressing their disappointment in Gensler’s agenda.
SPACs Face Legislative Scrutiny

Carlos Juarez is a Manager for the Capital Markets Group at Mayer Brown LLP. This post is based on his Mayer Brown memorandum. Two pieces of legislation aimed at imposing additional regulations on special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) were recently introduced in the US House of Representatives. H.R. 5910, the “Holding SPACs Accountable Act of 2021,” sponsored by Rep. Michael San Nicolas (D-GU), and H.R. 5913, the “Protecting Investors from Excessive SPACs Fees Act of 2021,” sponsored by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), were both introduced on November 9, 2021 and subsequently referred to the House Committee on Financial Services (the “Committee”). On November 16, after a full committee markup, H.R. 5910 and H.R. 5913 passed the Committee and were ordered reported by a vote of 27-23 and 29-23, respectively.
SEC Proxy Disclosure Proposal Won’t Protect Investors’ Interests

Corporations have become the new front line in policy fights ranging from what to do about climate change to how best to achieve racial equity. Activists now routinely use shareholder proposals to push corporations to adapt their conduct to achieve social change. While shareholders have the opportunity to vote on...
DOL Proposed Investment/Proxy ERISA Regulations

The U.S. Department of Labor (the “DOL”) on October 14, 2021, released a new Proposed Regulation (the “Proposed Regulation”) generally relating to the prudence and loyalty duties under the fiduciary rules of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) and to the voting of proxies. The Proposed Reg ulation is the latest attempt to address the appropriateness of the consideration of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in connection with investment-related decisions by fiduciaries of employee benefit plans that are subject to ERISA (“Plans”).
Treasury proposes new disclosure rule to fight corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department, as part of its efforts to combat corruption and terrorism, proposed a new rule Tuesday that requires companies to identify who owns and controls them, rather than the names of the people who formed the company. Shell companies have been used to mask...
Investors file shareholder proposal for Amazon tax disclosures-PIRC

LONDON (Reuters) – Greater Manchester Pension Fund and the Oblate International Pastoral (OIP) Investment Trust have filed a shareholder proposal at Amazon, calling on it to disclose global tax practices and risks to investors, shareholder adviser PIRC said on Friday. The proposal calls on Amazon to implement the new...
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Rodolfo Araujo is a Senior Managing Director and Garrett Muzikowski is a Director in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, Inc. This post is based on their FTI Consulting memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Engineers, commissioners debate at-grade proposal at Research Forest, Grogans Mill

An at-grade solution to long-discussed mobility concerns at Research Forest Drive and Grogans Mill Road has split commissioners and engineering firms as community leaders continue to debate future solutions for the heavily trafficked intersection. The proposed solution was presented to Shenandoah City Council on Nov. 17 by Montgomery County Precinct…
US lawmakers traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, with Democrats favoring tech and Republicans piling into energy

US lawmakers and their immediate families traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, DealBook reported Friday. Cryptocurrency purchases surged, Democrats flocked to tech stocks and Republicans bought energy shares. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea of banning Congress members from trading. US lawmakers and their immediate family...
