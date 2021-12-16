Drink of the Week: Fumo’s Margarita

There are so many tequila options to choose from these days, particularly with all the celebrity brands that keep popping up. The premium category seems to be expanding most rapidly, but there are plenty of cheap tequilas (under $30) to consider as well. Tequila purists be warned — because of the nature of this list, there are a few picks here made with modern diffuser technology, and that is certainly not to everyone’s taste (we made a note of this in the descriptions). Whatever style you prefer, here are the best cheap tequilas available right now. 1. Espolon Espolon is known as an...

