I was excited when I first learned that the original Grand Theft Auto games were coming to the Nintendo Switch. After 20 years, they were coming to a Nintendo system and a portable one that promised a range of improvements to the game to help bring them into the modern era. Well, we got the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on a Nintendo system, and you can play it wherever you want – and there are some improvements – but almost everything else went wrong with these remasters, and they’re made even worse on the Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO