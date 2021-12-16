ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Is Either Mad or Not Mad

Gawker
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHow is Jennifer Lopez feeling today? It’s a question I have on a post-it stuck to my bathroom mirror to remind me of my priorities soon after waking, but it’s also the subject of this morning’s blog post. Life can be funny that way. Earlier this...

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howard Stern Show
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefited From Second Chances’

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Reconnecting With Jennifer Lopez Almost 20 Years Later

Ben Affleck recently got candid about reconnecting with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, almost 20 years after the pair ended their high-profile romance. Affleck spoke with journalist Michael Hainey for the December issue of WSJ. Magazine, and opened up about he and Lopez rekindling the flame between them. "I can say...
MLB
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fed Up With Ben Affleck’s Smoking, Anonymous Source Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting over bad habits? One report says Jolie is fed up with Affleck’s smoking. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is upset with Affleck for smoking. “There have been other women in Ben’s life who wanted him to put down the cigarettes,” an insider says, “but Ben’s been a smoker all his life and it’s not easy to give that up.” Not even Jennifer Garner could get him to stop.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy