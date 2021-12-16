ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firing On All Cylinders, Seahawks Seeking Revenge Against High-Powered Rams

By Corbin K. Smith - Sports Illustrated
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Week 5 loss to Los Angeles helped derail Seattle's season....

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Russell Wilson
HollywoodLife

​Patrick Mahomes Runs Off The Field To Give Brittany Matthews A Kiss After Chiefs’ Win

The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée. There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie as Rams WR continues to impress this season?

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie, and children, revealed as the wide receiver continues to impress for the Rams this season. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is enjoying a stellar season in 2021. The 28-year-old recently had a career-high 13 receptions for a game-high 123 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Did Jacksonville fire the wrong person? Former NFL scout still blames Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
#Seahawks#Rams#Seattle#American Football
NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Big Packers News

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers overcame a first half deficit against the Chicago Bears en route to a 45-30 win. The victory gave the Packers a stranglehold on the NFC North as they currently lead the division by four games. Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams a day later, the Packers now own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kyler Murray's girlfriend Morgan? Fans curious after Rams game

Kyler Murray’s girlfriend is the talk of the town after the Cardinals lost their Monday night match (13 December 2021) against the LA Rams. The quarterback credited the loss as down to ‘miscommunication’ in the final moments of the match, so fans now want to know more about the athlete and his personal life.
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Floats A Big Quarterback Trade Idea

There has been speculation that Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson might be traded this offseason, but Colin Cowherd thinks another quarterback could also be moved. On “The Herd” today, Cowherd argued that Carr deserves better than what the Raiders have provided for him over the last eight seasons and wondered if the three-time Pro Bowler would try to emulate Matthew Stafford and ask for a trade.
NFL

