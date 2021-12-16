Health Highlights: Dec. 16, 2021

Canine companions helped folks cope with the pandemic. A new study of 1,500 people shows living with a dog gave individuals a stronger sense of social support and eased some of the negative psychological effects of the pandemic.

CDC panel to vote on continued use of J&J COVID vaccine. Advisors will hear presentations about thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but serious blood clotting condition that has been linked to the J&J vaccine, but not to the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Big declines in teen use of drugs, alcohol. An annual report finds a potential silver lining to the pandemic, with U.S. health officials reporting an "unprecedented" decline in teens' use of alcohol, marijuana, other illegal drugs and vaping.