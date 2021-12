The second half of the river tour was equally fun. On Monday morning, I took the “wine and chocolate” tour and John and Janet took the “hiking and wine tasting” tour. For wine and chocolate, we walked down to the local palace and went into the wine cellar of the church. We had two guides, a sommelier and a chocolatier. The sommelier selected one white and two red wines and then the chocolatier invented a chocolate to go with each wine. They were wonderful and even I could tell how much better both the wine and the chocolate tasted when eaten together.

