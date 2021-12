ROCHESTER, Minn. — Around one in 100 people in the United States lives with epilepsy, according to the CDC. Seizure alert dogs have the training and skill to detect seizures in their owners before they occur, however, the cost and responsibility of taking care of an animal can become an obstacle for some. Now, a recent study reveals wearable technology may provide a cost-effective answer for many patients. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic say a special wristband can detect seizures about 30 minutes before they occur.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO