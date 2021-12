(Allentown, PA) -- The Lehigh Valley Airport is on the list of airports in the state that are looking for new TSA agents. The TSA yesterday said it is looking to fill jobs at three Pennsylvania airports. In addition to the airport in Allentown, the TSA is looking for security guards in Harrisburg, and at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport. TSA says new hires can qualify for a one thousand-dollar sign-on bonus. You can apply online.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO