Lay's Welcomes New Lay's Vodka

Image via Frito-Lay There must be something in the water, or maybe everyone’s just day-drinking now, as snack brands have begun dishing out their own booze. Hot on the heels of Oreo wine, potato chip giant Lay’s has found more ways to use its proprietary spuds by making—you guessed it—vodka.
It’s a big day for Lay’s lovers — your favorite potato chip is getting its very own alcoholic drink. That’s right, Lay’s has teamed up with Eastside Distilling to produce Lay’s Potato Vodka for an unexpected twist on an old classic. The one-of-a-kind vodka is here just in time to add a little flavor to your holidays, but it won’t last forever. If you’re 21 years or older, here’s where you can buy the Lay’s Potato Vodka before it flies off the virtual shelves.
Potato chip brand Lay's has become the latest brand to venture into the liquor business. On Thursday, the Pepsico-owned brand unveiled its new limited-edition potato chip-inspired vodka. Aptly dubbed Lay's Vodka, the adult beverage was created in collaboration with Eastside Distilling and crafted from a blend of Portland Potato Vodka and vodka distilled from Lay's proprietary potatoes, Chew Boom reported.
Hosting a Christmas party can be a lot of fun especially if you like to get creative with the food and drink spread. Admittedly, my wonderful wife is better at entertaining than me, and always has at least one special cocktail for just about any celebration. I thought I would share a few that are easy to make for Christmas celebrating, yet can really impress your guests.
Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about how not to get overwhelmed in the wine aisle when considering gifts this Christmas. If you’re looking for an easy (but thoughtful) idea, try Aviary’s holiday wine packs! Check out some of the wines in the pack of 5:
A. Smith Bowman Distillery announces the latest release in its Abraham Bowman series of experimental whiskey, the Abraham Bowman Rum Finished Bourbon. The bourbon in this release aged for nine years in American White Oak before finishing in rum casks for an additional six years. This release may just be the oldest rum cask finished bourbon ever produced.
