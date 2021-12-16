ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This pet hamster will only eat cheese from Waitrose

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA pet hamster has developed high-class tastes and will now only eat cheese from supermarket chain Waitrose. Jo Le Page...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Let them eat cheese puffs: The rise of the modern gougere on restaurant menus

It started at Elliot’s which, to my memory, was my first jaunt into the great cheese puff wave. Golden exterior, molten interior, covered in a leaning tower of shaved parmesan; it was perfection. I was interviewing someone at the time, and could clearly hear my ecstatic cheese-induced puffs of joy when writing up the recording the following day.If you’ve eaten out in any semi-trendy, Eurocentric restaurant in London in the last few months you may have noticed a trend brewing. No, it’s not the sparse Scandi-accented dining rooms or the sky rocketing wine list entry point, it’s something a little...
RESTAURANTS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Best Friends

Momma Cat had a litter of her own and how is looking for her forever home. She loves to be loved and will let you know when it's time to pet her.
PETS
WISH-TV

Holiday pairings of wine, cheese, chocolate from Aldi

No matter how you plan to celebrate this season, many people will face the challenges of holiday entertaining. Sarah Tracey, professional sommelier and founder of the Lush Life Blog, joined us today to show how to build the perfect wine-inspired charcuterie board. For more information visit, ALDI.us/charcuterie. THIS SEGMENT IS...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Hamster#Waitrose#Now Only#Strength Six
The Independent

Pine marten collects egg left out as snack in adorable footage

Adorable footage shows the moment a pine marten sneaks into a house to take an egg left out as a snack. Neil Bletcher often leaves food, including peanuts and sultanas, out for the critter and her family who pop in through the window for a snack when he visits on weekends.
ANIMALS
Reporter

From the Ground Up: Christmas plants, pets and children

With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, many of us are decorating our homes with plants to match the festivities. And traditional holiday plants may come through the door as gifts. However, as pretty as poinsettia, holly, and mistletoe can be to brighten up the house, some of the most common decorative plants can be extremely harmful to our pets.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
fox9.com

Protecting pets from holiday harms

The holidays are a magical time of the year, even for pets. Anything that's new and twinkly is a source of curiosity for cats and dogs, but it can be harmful as well. Dr. Eric Ruhland from St. Paul Pet Hospital has tips to protecting your furry friends while enjoying the holiday season.
PETS
Mashed

The Possible Reason Humans Started Eating Cheese

The most challenging conundrum you may ever face is to try and think of something that is a better creation than cheese. If you select weekends, crime documentaries, or chocolate, you are all wrong, and if you choose milk, well, you're just cheating. In many ways, cheese is like a...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTOP

Keep pets safe from the cold

This content is written by Dr. Katie Falk, Veterinarian, Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Winter is the favorite season of many of our beloved pets. Long gone are the days of endless panting, relentless humidity and dissatisfying quests for the lowest, coldest tile floors. Instead, our fur-babies can run freely without concern for heat stroke. However, there are potential risks in these colder months that we pet-owners should be aware of.
PETS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy