Ten years of Kim Jong Un: Nuclear tests, diplomacy … and K-pop

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Ten years ago, a new supreme leader ascended to power in North Korea, one of the most enigmatic countries in the world. Kim Jong Un, then about 27, was hailed...

www.washingtonpost.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to deploy nukes in Europe

Russia said on Monday that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe because it claims NATO is doing the same. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state-run RIA news outlet that it saw “indirect indications” that NATO was nearing deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, so it would be “forced” to do the same, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

The war that the US hopes will never end

Reports that there is an agreement in place to bring the Korean War to an end should not be taken seriously. This would be of no benefit to the United States, which for various reasons wants to maintain the status quo. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says that a "deal...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

North Korea bans laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il. The restrictions include an explicit ban on laughter and alcohol during the 11-day period of mourning. On the exact anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, December 17, North Koreans will even be banned from going grocery shopping.
ASIA
Person
Kim Jong Un
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
inputmag.com

Kim Jong-un bans leather jackets in North Korea to keep his look safe from posers

Kim Jong-un is now the world’s toughest fashion police. The North Korean dictator seems to be really possessive of his leather look, and has now reportedly deemed it illegal for citizens to wear leather coats — or even sport anything that bears too much resemblance to his signature piece. Striking...
WORLD
#Nuclear Tests#North Korea#K Pop#Diplomacy
AFP

Pictures worth a thousand weapons? Kim Jong Un's image politics

From the youthful party functionary to the leader riding a horse through mountain snows, North Korea has sought to portray Kim Jong Un as increasingly both authoritative and popular over his decade in power. - White horse - Image was "particularly important" to Kim when he was rushed into power after the death of his father Kim Jong Il on December 17, 2011, said Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center.
WORLD
New York Post

North Korea bans leather coats after Kim Jong-un sparks copycat craze

Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned citizens in North Korea from wearing leather coats — because they are copying his signature look. The style-conscious dictator originally wore his black trenchcoat in 2019 and was wearing it last week when he appeared after returning following his longest absence in seven years. Kim’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader’s longest absence in seven years sparks new health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for more than a month, the latest absence in a series of breaks this year and sparking new rumours of possible ill health.This is the longest Mr Kim has remained out of public view and activities since 2014, a six-week absence that ended with him returning with the addition of a walking stick.The North Korean leader was last seen in state media reports on 12 October, which detailed his attendance at a missile exhibition in Pyongyang the day before. Since then there have been no media reports involving Mr...
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Place
Tokyo, JP
Foreign Policy

The Life of Diplomats in North Korea

On Sept. 12, 2011, Russia’s then-ambassador to North Korea, Valery Sukhinin, regaled a gathering of United Nations Security Council envoys with stories of the challenges of diplomatic life in Pyongyang in the age of sanctions. The Russian Embassy, he protested, had to haul sacks of cash from Moscow and Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

North and South Korea agree ‘in principle’ to end war, 70 years after military hostilities ended

North and South Korea, the US and China have agreed to declare a formal end to the Korean war, a conflict that ended in an unstable armistice in 1953.South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the four countries had made a pact “in principle” to officially announce the war was over. The Korean war, which ran from 1950 to 1953, divided the Korean peninsula into two countries. Since then, successive US administrations, China and the UN have failed to settle terms to end hostilities officially, making the two countries technically in a perpetual state of war.However, Mr Moon added that talks...
WORLD
The Independent

In pictures: Kim Jong Un's decade of total but isolated rule

Since assuming power 10 years ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ruled the isolated country with absolute power, significantly expanded its nuclear arsenal and become the North’s first ruler to hold a summit with a sitting U.S. president.But now, he’s hunkering down and struggling to revive a dilapidated economy battered hard by pandemic-related border shutdowns, toughened U.N. sanctions and mismanagement.When he inherited power upon the death of his father and longtime ruler Kim Jong Il there were questions about the future of North Korea. Little was known about the then-27-year-old son who was taking his family’s dynastic...
WORLD
BBC

Kim Jong-un: N Korean defectors reflect on last decade

It's 10 years since an untested 27-year-old took power in North Korea and in that time few world leaders have generated as many headlines. But what has it been like living under Kim Jong-un? The sound of wailing filled the streets of Pyongyang. Students in their school uniforms fell to...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Biden's First North Korea Sanctions Seen as Symbolic

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's first sanctions designations on North Korea are a largely symbolic move that will have little impact on the regime's human rights practices or its nuclear weapons and missile programs, experts say. Joshua Stanton, a Washington attorney who helped draft the North Korea Sanctions Enforcement and...
FOREIGN POLICY

