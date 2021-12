The latest Monopoly video game has arrived on Nintendo Switch – and this one's a bit different. In Monopoly Madness, you'll be playing the game "in a way you’ve never seen before," as the iconic Monopoly board is scrapped in favour of a real-time competitive race around a 3D world. You'll need to roam the streets of Monopoly City to collect money, water and electricity, grabbing power-ups from the Community Chests along the way to mess with your opponents and gain the upper hand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO