Steelers legend Joe Greene levels harsh criticism of team's performance

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
There aren’t many universal truths in life. One of those truths is that in the pantheon of greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all time, former defensive tackle Joe Greene is No. 1. He’s the man who turned the franchise around, was the heart of perhaps the greatest defensive dynasty in NFL history and the standard for what it means to be a Steeler.

And he isn’t happy.

Greene was on CBS Radio and offered harsh criticism of the Steelers performance last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“In all the years I’ve been watching my team, that first half was probably really the saddest day I’ve had in all of my years of playing and all of my years since my retirement of watching the Steelers play,” Green said.

Greene also offered some sage advice to Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool that clearly demonstrates the divide between today’s NFL player and a player from the era like Greene played in.

“Why you playing this game? For you to show [off] or win the game? Hell, we can see. We know you made the first down. Get your tail back to the huddle. Give the ball back to the official. Very immature.”

As an older fan, I will always side with Greene’s point of view on this. I wish the Steelers had more players on the roster with just a fraction of the heart that Greene still has for this team.

Anthony Wallace
11h ago

and what about his fans call us spoiled but we're used to winning and we had a quarterback probably could have won that game given an extra seconds also give an offensive line that Rogers or Brady had Ben's the MVP

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

