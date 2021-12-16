ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mustang Esports team qualifies for regional playoffs

 21 hours ago

The McLaughlin High School varsity Esports team qualified for the Smite PlayVS Central Region playoffs as the fifth seed. The Mustangs will square off...

The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Pilot Captures 45,000-Foot View of Enormous Midwest Tornadoes

A pilot reportedly captured a total of 45,000-foot view of the midwest tornadoes that killed nearly 90 people and impacted six states. According to DailyMail, the pilot captured the footage while in the cockpit of the plane at 45,000 feet. The images showed the supercell that led to a tornado that tears through a 200-mile path through six states. The states were Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas. The storms killed 88 people on Friday (December 10th) and Saturday (December 11th).
ENVIRONMENT
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC Target C.J. Williams Decommits From Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver C.J. Williams decommitted from Notre Dame on Monday night. Williams, a 2022 four-star prospect, is set to announce his commitment at the All-American Bowl in January. "I would also like to thank the University of Notre Dame for treating me as family. Ever...
SANTA ANA, CA
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bestofarkansassports.com

Poaching this Star from LSU Would Upgrade Arkansas’ Recruiting Class from Very Good to Historically Great

The drum beat of “must recruit better” has been beaten so hard, for so long, that it’s now a part of every Razorback football fan’s psyche. The last couple decades of recruiting rankings, with their intricate star systems and metrics, have made it clear that when the overall talent that Arkansas brings into its program is consistently in 40th percentile when compared to the rest of the SEC.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

‘No Football Like Florida’: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Say Sunshine State Talent Is Unparalleled Ahead Of Early Signing Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball upsets No. 8 Alabama. Here are 3 takeaways from the Tigers' victory

DeAndre Williams’ fadeaway floater as the shot clock expired gave Memphis a 13-point lead over No. 8 Alabama on Tuesday. Sixty-five seconds later, at the 1:44 mark, Williams deposited an alley-oop pass from Alex Lomax to put the Tigers up 11. After both shots, Williams gritted his teeth, looked at his bench and pounded his chest. And the thousands inside FedExForum roared. ...
ALABAMA STATE
scorebooklive.com

Fayetteville trio: Isaiah Sategna, Mani Powell ink with Arkansas; Kaiden Turner headed to Indiana

FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville High School cafeteria was abuzz with media and classmates Wednesday afternoon, as three former Bulldog football players signed Division I letters of intent to further their collegiate playing careers. The state’s top-ranked player, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, and third-ranked player, linebacker Mani Powell, will both...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley players ink college FBS scholarships

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
PINSON, AL
FOX 16 News

Clarendon, Joe T. Robinson players commit to Hogs

Wednesday the early national signing day went underway, and many born and bred Arkansas recruits chose to stay in their home state. In southeast Arkansas, a pair of future Hogs at Clarendon went from class 2A to the SEC. Four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and three-star tight end Dax Courtney put ink on paper. Pledging […]
CLARENDON, AR
AL.com

5 Hewitt-Trussville players sign Division I scholarships

Hewitt-Trussville had five players sign Division I scholarships on Wednesday during a ceremony held at Hewitt-Trussville High School, three of which signed letters of intent to play at FBS institutions. Omari Kelly and Justice Finkley signed Power 5 scholarship offers from Auburn and Texas, respectively, and Ryan Gunter signed with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

