Markets

Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. Micron Technology...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Where to buy the Adobe stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) dip

Adobe stock is down −64.24 (10.19%) today. It is currently trading at $566.09. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Adobe stock. Adobe Stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) is currently in a dip since the beginning of December after a splendid upward trend Between October and November. Investors expect...
STOCKS
Shantanu Narayen
Benzinga

Adobe: Q4 Earnings Insights

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe reported in-line EPS of $3.2 versus an estimate of $3.2, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $686,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from Adobe (ADBE) Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock dropped 9% today after the content creation and digital marketing company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The company achieved record revenue of $4.11 billion in its fourth quarter, which represents 20% year-over-year growth. Diluted earnings per share was $2.57...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Adobe's Earnings Outlook

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Adobe will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.20. Adobe bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe On Thursday

Adobe Inc. is scheduled to report earnings before Thursday’s open. In 2021, the stock hit a record high of $699.54 and is currently trading near $620. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Neutral

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.80.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Will Digital Media Strength Aid Adobe's (ADBE) Q4 Earnings?

ADBE - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which are scheduled to be released on Dec 16, are likely to reflect its Digital Media segment’s strength. Digital Media has been the key driver behind the company’s growth on the back of its Creative family of products and Document Services products.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Accenture...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Analyzing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Beyond Air and TELA...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $239.00

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.13.
MARKETS

