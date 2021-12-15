Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO