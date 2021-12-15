Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.13.
