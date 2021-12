Although mortgage rates moved sideways this week, the announcement by the Federal Reserve indicates the days of low rates may be waning. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.12 percent with an average 0.6 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.1 percent a week ago and 2.67 percent a year ago.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO