Presidential Election

Global Outlook: the political landscape in France and Germany

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn EIU’s latest global outlook video, Agathe Demarais, Kate Parker and Matthew Oxenford share EIU’s views on the new German government and the 2022 French presidential election. In Germany the appointment of Olaf Scholz has put an end to 16 years of Angela Merkel’s...

