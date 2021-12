This week is National Computer Science Education Week (December 6-12) — a national call to inspire, train, and encourage K-12 students from all walks of life to pursue computer science. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) relies on a skilled workforce with knowledgeable experience in computer science, and actively works to broaden the diversity of the computer science workforce. Learn what the Department has been doing to advance computing skills for all students to accelerate the clean energy workforce of the future.

