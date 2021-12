Tyrone Township has approved sewer rates for the coming year. Treasurer Jennifer Eden delivered the rates to the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees, during their most recent meeting. The Livingston County Board of Public Works approved the 2022 rates for the Livingston Regional Sanitary Sewer System effective beginning January 1st. Eden said that a rate study had recently been completed and it was discovered that of the community in the Tyrone Woods area weren’t being calculated the same, and so the mechanism in which they were charging has been adjusted.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO