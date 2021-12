>PennDOT Having Trouble Hiring Seasonal Drivers for Clearing Roads. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it's struggling to hire drivers, particularly seasonal workers who can keep the roads clear of snow especially during major storms. PennDOT says fewer available drivers could impact when neighborhood streets get cleared and will add delays for some of the smaller routes. Officials say the PennDOT district that covers the Susquehanna valley has 57 vacancies among its permanent drivers and they're still looking for about 50 temporary drivers. Starting pay is more than 19-dollars per hour.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO