Ask the Williamsburgers

Froehlich’s Classic Corner in downtown Steubenville was the site of the Tri-Chapter Christmas brunch held for the Alpha Kappa, Alpha Tau and Fidelis Gamma chapters of WV Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. Hosted by Alpha Tau, President Diane Bowers presided at the meeting where Chaplain Kathy Griffith gave a reading entitled “A Christmas Blessing” by Robert Louis Stevenson. After the brunch, attendees enjoyed piano musical selections presented by Roberta Fedoush. The group participated in a holiday movie trivia activity, and door prizes were awarded. The winner of the drawing to support student scholarships was announced. Each member attending received a jingle bell favor which was created by students of member Michelle McHaffie. Hostesses were Kathy Griffith, Amy Hannahs, Velda Icard and Fran Jones. Representatives of Fidelis Gamma pictured are, seated, from left, Donna Durkin, Jerry DeFilippo and Carolyn Allison; and standing, Margaret Polk, Shirley DeLuca, Ruth Fuller and Sandra Anderson. Members of Alpha Tau attending were Fran Jones, Diane Bowers, Ginger Greene, Velda Icard, Kathy Griffith and Amy Hannahs. Members of Alpha Kappa attending were Carol Churchman, Stephanie Ferrell and Suzanne Davidson.
