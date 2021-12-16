Ask the Williamsburgers

As I have been immersed for several months now with a theater version of A Christmas Carol, I thought I would make some random observations of the Charles Dickens classic redemption story and my experiences after the first weekend of performances. I have simultaneously been reading a book with life lessons from the haunting Christmas story. This is the first Christmas season that I have put much thought into the book that was published in 1843. It is said there have been over one hundred film, stage, and television versions of A Christmas Carol. There does not seem to be agreement as to where Mr. Dickens stood spiritually. He certainly had a heart for the poor. He did not like the high church in England. Only God knows where Dickens’ heart was. He definitely had good insights into the human condition. In his book preface he wrote, “May it haunt (the reader’s house) pleasantly.”

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO