ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

God Bless 'A Christmas Carol'

By PASTOR LEE SEESE
mcheraldonline.com
 1 day ago

As I have been immersed for several months now with a theater version of A Christmas Carol, I thought I would make some random observations of the Charles Dickens classic redemption story and my experiences after the first weekend of performances. I have simultaneously been reading a book with life lessons...

www.mcheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Songs of Christmas cheer

Thirteen bucket drummers lined the front of the stage at Panida Theater on Tuesday during the Music Matters Christmas Concert. The ensemble drummed in front of a full audience.
MUSIC
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Charles Dickens
Pantagraph

Watch now: 900 Christmas decorations fill this Normal man's yard

NORMAL — A light-up Nativity scene came first. And later a snowman and some penguins. What began in the early ’90s as a display of a just a few holiday decorations and lights for Mike Holtz has exploded into a mesmerizing Christmastime staple, generating viral videos and photos on Facebook, Twitter and now TikTok.
NORMAL, IL
bluemountaineagle.com

God always gives me a blessing

As a dad, I often think back about the days that led up to my kids being born. I remember having everything ready to go, just in case Jamie gave me the call saying, "We need to go to the hospital." I had the route to the hospital down. We...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Christmas Story#Christmas Eve#Christmas Dinner
creators.com

Taking Christmas Seriously

We all know that God works in mysterious ways. Last weekend, two friends and I were deeply moved when we saw a theatrical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This is the famous and popular tale of the transformation and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge from a rasping, grasping old miser into a lovable, generous old man who, late in life, becomes determined to make amends for all his extreme selfishness and his public denunciations of charity.
RELIGION
The Spokesman-Review

’Tis the season for Christmas classics: A list of the 10 (actually, 12) best holiday movies includes ‘Elf,’ ‘Klaus,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Die Hard’

There’s nothing that puts me in a holiday season mood like seeing snow falling outside a window, a nice glass of hot-buttered rum and a comforting holiday movie on television. There are so many classics worth discussing, especially as the list seems to grow every year. I feel like...
MOVIES
Orange Leader

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION
hometownstations.com

ABATE delivers Christmas presents to WOCAP

ABATE is bringing several children a Christmas this year. ABATE was able to have their in person toy run, with bikers throughout the area raising funds for kids and today they visited WOCAP to deliver presents that they bought. This year they saw a good bit of donations and were able to raise around $18,000 which was enough to sponsor 101 children’s presents in the program. This number is up from last year where they were able to sponsor 60 children when they were not able to hold a bike ride.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
mcheraldonline.com

Church Bells to Ring Out On Christmas

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is a familiar song this time of year. St. John’s United Church of Christ at 117 East Julian St. will ring their church bells and all the churches in the area are invited to join in at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day and ring out the good news of the birth of the Christ Child.
RELIGION
AlyzSE

Creating Lasting Christmas Memories - the gifts that transcend a lifetime

I have a friend that puts so much pressure on finding just the right gifts for everyone at Christmas. Much thought and care given toward each recipient’s likes and dislikes, all with the desire to convey how very special those individuals are. Of course, when those hand selected items are later found pushed aside, buried or worse yet, re-gifted or donated, it feels as though all those efforts were in vain.
mcheraldonline.com

Ask the Williamsburgers

Being in a classroom of roughly 20 preschoolers during the Christmas season is a hard enough task. Now throw in teaching them a Christmas song/carol – that is a whole new ballgame. This year’s theme in our preschool classroom for Christmas has been the Nativity, and we have been busy learning all about why Christmas is so very special, and it’s not just for presents underneath the tree. We listen to Christmas music daily while we are on free play or completing a Christmas craft, and so that inspired my question for the week – what is your favorite Christmas song/carol?
SOCIETY
otmj.com

Murphy’s Law: Thankfully Christmas

I started my Christmas decorating early this year. I think if I could have gotten away with it, I would have put up my tree shortly after the Fourth of July. It’s not that I think Santa is going to bring me a pony or an air fryer. It’s just that I’ve been ready (more than ready) to “be there,” to be smack dab in the middle of Christmas.
POLITICS
wiltonbulletin.com

The 30 Best Christmas Songs Since "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

It’s inescapable. With Christmas creeping closer and closer, you’ve no doubt already heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at least once this year, whether you gleefully queued it up yourself or encountered it in the wild as you knocked out some holiday shopping.
MUSIC
The Oak Ridger

UCCOTH Blue Christmas service

A Blue Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the historic chapel of the United Church, Chapel on the Hill, 85 Kentucky Ave. The public is invited. Face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged, according to a news release. It is described in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Finding praise in ‘Mary’s Song’

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy