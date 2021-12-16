$11.4 Million Investment in Cold Storage Infrastructure for Food Banks

Governor Doug Ducey today announced $460,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund to support food banks throughout the state, especially rural communities. “Whether it has been funding PPE, meals for low income families, technology for students, mental health support services and more, the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been an invaluable resource for Arizonans as we’ve responded to the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity from so many and thank all who’ve donated. My sincere thanks also goes out to the leaders who volunteered their time to serve on the relief fund committee. They stepped up at a critical time, putting in countless hours with the philanthropic community to understand where the highest needs were and distribute these resources. I am immensely grateful for their service.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO