$11.4 Million Investment in Cold Storage Infrastructure for Food Banks

By RICK BOSTON
mcheraldonline.com
 1 day ago

First Lady Frances Wolf joined members of the General Assembly and representatives from the charitable food network at Mary’s Shelter in Reading to announce an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania. “It is critical that we turn the lessons...

bctv.org

PA Food Banks Get Cash to Improve Cold Storage Capability

Food banks in Pennsylvania have been a lifeline to families during the pandemic. Now, state officials are using an influx of federal dollars to help food banks build up their infrastructure to serve more people. Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Reading, speaking at Mary’s Shelter in Reading Thursday, announced $11.4 million American...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reading Eagle

How $11.4 million in new state funding for food banks helps Berks County

The wife of Gov. Tom Wolf, elected officials along with representatives from five Pennsylvania food banks assembled at Mary’s Shelter in Reading on Thursday to announce $11.4 million in funding for food banks in the state. Democrats from the state House and Senate plus Wolf administration members touted the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
foxbangor.com

Oakhurst Dairy donating $1 million to food bank

STATEWIDE — Oakhurst Dairy recently announced that it will donate a total of $1 million in food and cash to the Good Shepherd Food Bank as part of the Campaign to End Hunger in Maine initiative. Oakhurst Dairy pledged to donate nearly $500,000 in food donations and $200,000 in cash...
CHARITIES
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Over $1.77 Million Invested in Climate-Smart and Resilient Infrastructure for People in Rural Wyoming Communities

CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director Janice Blare announced the Department is investing over $1.77 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural Wyoming communities. As part of the Build Back Better agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in rural communities, creating good-paying jobs and combatting the climate crisis top priorities.
WYOMING STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
mcheraldonline.com

National Computer Science Organization Highlights Investments in STEM Education

Code.org, a national advocacy group for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, has highlighted Pennsylvania’s investments in STEM throughout the commonwealth in its recent annual report. The report, 2021 State of Computer Science Education, noted that Pennsylvania has dedicated $56 million since 2018 to teacher training, support for gaining teacher certification in computer science (CS), and support for STEM ecosystems and collective impact models of local and regional STEM education-workforce collaborations.
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

Pritzker announces investments in wastewater infrastructure

ALTO PASS, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA, Director John J. Kim today announced $16,878,529 in grants have been awarded to five communities across the state through IEPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, also known as UCCGP. Made possible through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois […]
ALTO PASS, IL
KETV.com

Food Bank Editorial

Food insecurity is still a major issue in Nebraska and Iowa. As we have reported, the Food Bank for the Heartland's monthly food costs has skyrocketed in the past year and a half. Going from about $80,000 to more than $780,000 per month due to increased need and a surge in food and fuel prices.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Banks#Cold Storage#Food System#Charity#The General Assembly#The American Rescue Plan#Feeding Pennsylvania#Central Pa Food Bank
mcheraldonline.com

USDA Announces Funding For Forest Easements in Targeted Counties

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Pennsylvania announced that $300,000 is available to forest landowners in targeted counties. The funding is made available through the Healthy Forest Reserve Program (HFRP). HFRP helps landowners restore, enhance and protect forestland resources on private lands through easements and financial assistance. HRFP aids the recovery of endangered and threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, improves plant and animal biodiversity and enhances carbon sequestration.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Baltimore

Giant Food To Invest $50M In The Harbor Bank of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Food announced on Wednesday that they are investing $50 million to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland, the state’s only black-owned and -managed commercial bank. The investment will increase the amount of loans the bank is able to give out. Through this investment, Giant and Harbor Bank aim to help underserved communities by bolstering local businesses, as well as technological and personal advancement. “We are pleased to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland with this investment to provide more financial opportunities for individual and small business bank customers in the Baltimore area,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food....
BALTIMORE, MD
thebee.news

Nearly Half A Million Dollars Going To Rural Arizona Food Banks

Governor Doug Ducey today announced $460,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund to support food banks throughout the state, especially rural communities. “Whether it has been funding PPE, meals for low income families, technology for students, mental health support services and more, the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been an invaluable resource for Arizonans as we’ve responded to the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity from so many and thank all who’ve donated. My sincere thanks also goes out to the leaders who volunteered their time to serve on the relief fund committee. They stepped up at a critical time, putting in countless hours with the philanthropic community to understand where the highest needs were and distribute these resources. I am immensely grateful for their service.”
ARIZONA STATE
