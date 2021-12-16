Investing Based on First Principles w/ James & Tip

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC)-focused financial services firm NYDIG said it has completed a USD 1bn funding round that values the company at USD 7bn. The round was led by growth equity firm WestCap, with participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life. The capital will be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts, the firm said.

