ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Investing Based on First Principles w/ James & Tip

cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

In this episode of the One Love Bitcoin podcast, host Dread talks...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

All Your Models Are Destroyed - Preston Pysh

In this presentation, Preston Pysh, investor and host of The Investor's Podcast, delivers a presentation on the current macroeconomic tendencies and how, in his view, all roads lead back to Bitcoin. The video was recorded on August 28, 2021, at the Bit Block Boom 2021 conference.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Love Bitcoin
cryptonews.com

Bringing Bitcoin To The Masses with Shakepay's Jean Amiouny

In this video, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions talks to Jean Amiouny, co-founder of Shakepay. They talk about the shifting way people interact with Bitcoin, how BTC helps people in today's economic climate, and where Shakepay fits into that picture.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The Cantillon Effect and Bitcoin w/ Sahil Bloom

Investor and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom talks with Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, about what the Cantillon Effect is and how it's important to the global economy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Decentralized Venture Capital Will Transform Startup Investing Forever

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. According to the Wall Street Journal, a group of seventeen thousand investors contributed approximately fifty million dollars within five days to ConstitutionDAO (a Decentralized Autonomous Organization) with the primary goal of purchasing the last remaining privately-owned copy of the US Constitution.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing in NFT Trading Cards

Unique items such as baseball cards, paintings, stamps, and rare coins have long held value to collectors. Their uniqueness and rarity give them value. Some of the rarest trading cards have sold for millions of dollars. That same uniqueness has moved into the digital realm in the form of non-fungible...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
Benzinga

83% Of Millionaire Millennials Own Crypto: Survey

A recent survey revealed a vast majority of millionaire millennials own cryptocurrency and plan to add more to their portfolio in the years to come. What Happened: On Friday, CNBC released its “Millionaire Survey” which disclosed that 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies. More than half of those...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 16, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced the board members of his bitcoin development endowment in collaboration with Jay-Z. Source: The Block. Other Key Fintech Developments:. Sound.xyz adds a $5M round. KKR to lead Anchorage round. (NYSE: KKR) Archax eyes exchange launch.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitwise, Nexo Add to Financial Products for Rich NFT Investors

The past day has seen the announcement of two new non-fungible token (NFT)-related financial products, with asset manager Bitwise launching the first-ever index fund to track NFTs, while crypto lender Nexo (NEXO) launched the first lending desk exclusively for NFT investors. According to a tweet from Matt Hougan, chief investment...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Forecast for Bitcoin After Major Crypto Correction, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen

A popular crypto analyst is plotting out where he sees top crypto asset Bitcoin (BTC) going after a downward market trend over the past several weeks. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 659,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin has fallen below the bull market support band, which is notable because altcoins also tend to fall in price against BTC when this occurs.
MARKETS
ftnnews.com

4 Crypto Investment Rules For Massive Trading Success

Cryptocurrency trading is a new form of investment with high risks and rewards. This makes it difficult to determine what the best strategy for cryptocurrency investing might be. The most important thing to remember when investing in cryptocurrencies is that they are still largely unregulated, which means there are no...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin-focused NYDIG Raises USD 1B, Golden State FTX, Bitfinex Recovers 6 BTC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC)-focused financial services firm NYDIG said it has completed a USD 1bn funding round that values the company at USD 7bn. The round was led by growth equity firm WestCap, with participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life. The capital will be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts, the firm said.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Industry Insiders Share Top Ethereum, DeFi, Gaming, and TradFi Trends for 2022

As the year is about to end, a number of companies working in the crypto space have shared with Cryptonews.com their predictions for 2022. To help you understand what some of the major players in the space see for the next year, we decided to take a look at what topics are trending among those who dare to speculate about the future.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why DeFi? The Importance of Decentralized Finance

In this video, Al Morris, Founder and CEO of Koii Network, Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MyEtherWallet, Mattison Asher, DeFi Market Strategist at ConsenSys, and Barney Mannerings, CEO of Vega Protocol, discuss the importance of decentralized finance. Moderated by Mattison Asher, Founder of ConsenSys. Recorded at Decentral Summit which took place...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Rolls Out Metaverse Roadmap, Working To Develop ‘Identity On-Ramp’

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is laying out its future roadmap for developing metaverse-related projects. The exchange aims to develop an “identity on-ramp” into the metaverse, according to a new blog post from Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong and Alex Reeve, the company’s identity product lead. Armstrong...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – ConsenSys Partners with Mastercard, Adidas’ First NFT, Melania and Solana Labs NFT, 83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Crypto, Russia’s Crypto Ban, Binance to UAE

ConsenSys partners with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) adds ‘gift crypto’ feature. Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) releases first NFT collection, Melania and Solana Labs’ NFT saga, Kraken prepares NFT marketplace. 83% of millennial millionaires own crypto, Valkyrie launches another Bitcoin ETF. The Russian Central Bank contemplates a crypto investments ban.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy