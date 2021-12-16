ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Naladhu Private Island Maldives opens with a contemporary redesign

By Tatiana Rokou
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaladhu Private Island, an exclusive luxury island haven in the Maldives, has reopened this November with a sleek new look following a complete redesign by New York based designer Yuji Yamazaki. Home to just 20 ‘Houses’, Naladhu offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion and ensures an unrivalled level of service...

