Conemaugh's Mentoring in Medicine Program Accepting Applications for 2022 From Bedford Co.

By RICK BOSTON
mcheraldonline.com
 1 day ago

Conemaugh Health System’s Mentoring in Medicine program is now accepting applicants for 2022. Now in its 19th year, the program is a 10-week summer experience for undergraduate students interested in pursuing their medical education to become physicians. Throughout the program, students shadow physicians across Conemaugh Health System, exposing...

