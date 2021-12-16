ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TourRadar partners with Flight Centre to create end-to-end multi-day adventure booking experience for travel agents

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTourRadar announced a global partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) to create an end-to-end multi-day adventure booking experience for Flight Centre’s travel agents. The partnership enables Flight Centre to simplify its booking process for multi-day adventures, giving agents access to instant bookability and real-time content, pricing, and availability from a...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Unreal Deal: A Five-Night Luxury Bali Holiday for Only $679

Home > Destinations > Asia > Indonesia > Bali > Deals. It’s fully refundable and you have until June 2023. One of the most favorite spiritual destinations in the world, Bali reopened to travelers from 19 countries in October. The pandemic hit Indonesia hard and it turned a corner this year, but the country has been hesitant about giving the world full access. The U.S. is currently not on the list of safe countries and there’s a mandatory quarantine at the traveler’s expense that’s keeping most travelers away.
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Register

How AI Solutions Can Improve the Travel and Hotel Booking Experience

Regardless of what Covid-19 has in store this winter, the travel industry is looking ahead to 2022 and remaining hopeful for a robust recovery. But even as travel bounces back, it won’t come back the same as before. In a time when many have grown accustomed to living on their own schedules and their own terms, the travel industry can expect a shift in patterns, tastes and trends. Preferences will be as diverse as travelers themselves, and everyone will expect a booking experience tailored to their needs. To create it, booking platforms must look to artificial intelligence.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Tourradar#Travel Itinerary#Bookings#Flt#Flight Centre
TravelDailyNews.com

Regenerative Travel introduces RegenerativeTravel+ membership

HONG KONG, LONDON, NEW YORK - Regenerative Travel, a benefit corporation and a collection of independent hotels and lodges committed to regenerative hospitality, is proud to launch its travel membership RegenerativeTravel+, a new offering geared toward meeting the needs of, and inspiring, purpose-driven travelers to become agents of change. According...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Travel agents retain hope for meaningful peak booking period

Agents remain hopeful of a meaningful turn-of-year peak period despite plummeting holiday sales following the reintroduction of pre-departure tests. The restrictions, brought back amid rising fears over the Omicron variant, have led to a sustained drop in enquiries and bookings. Blue Bay Travel chief executive Alistair Rowland said: “Right now,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Plan South America launches singles travel experiences to connect Single Travelers with small group adventures

NEW YORK, NY - Ever thought you'd meet your someone special while exploring the Andean foothills on horseback with gauchos; or while learning to surf in Costa Rica; wine tasting in Chile; cooking over a fire on Francis Mallmann’s private island or learning to salsa in Havana? Plan South America, the award-winning tour operator, thinks like-minded single travelers with dating app fatigue just might.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Hilton hotels in Prague announce to be officially certified as Healthcare Venues

Hilton Prague and Hilton Prague Old Town have recently gained a certificate of being compliance assessed and trained Healthcare Venues. Representatives of the Sales Team, Eliska Vrbova, Director of Sales and Patrik Kabrhel, Assistant Director of Sales, who have been with Hilton Hotels in Prague for over 15 years, underwent an extensive training to become Healthcare Venue Champions. The certificate is granted by Compliant Venues Ltd. providing audit, assessment and training solutions for meeting and event venues working with the healthcare sector.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TravelDailyNews.com

Cover Genius partners with Ryanair to offer customers embedded travel protection in the United Kingdom

DUBLIN/LONDON — Cover Genius, the leading global insurtech for embedded insurance, announced a strategic partnership with Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, to offer its customers comprehensive travel protection, integrated directly into the booking flow for a more convenient experience. By integrating with XCover, Cover Genius’ award-winning global distribution platform,...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Expect a renaissance in travel, transportation, and hospitality in 2022

This year has seen the travel industry reawaken. Most within the industry now understand that many pre-pandemic practices are no longer applicable in the current environment. Consumer purchasing patterns have changed due to constantly fluctuating travel conditions as well as the continuing emphasis on remote work, which is likely here to stay.
RETAIL
hotelnewsresource.com

Covid-19 Survey - Worldwide Huge Desire to Travel

ITB Berlin is publishing the latest findings of a special Covid-19 survey by IPK International on travel plans for 2022. The findings of a recent survey conducted by IPK International show a renewed increase in people’s travel intentions. Currently, 80 per cent of respondents worldwide are planning international trips over the next 12 months. Sun and beach holidays are in demand, but also city breaks and holidays close to nature. Europeans’ preferred destinations are their common favourites: Spain, Italy and Germany. Although more and more people want to travel, the latest findings continue to reflect worries regarding the pandemic. There is also criticism on travel conditions of recent months.
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

Celebrity Cruises Announces Reduced Fares, Onboard Credit Offer

Ahead of wave season, Celebrity Cruises has announced new cruise deals that, in their words, “go beyond anything they’ve offered before.”. 3,000 reasons to book a Celebrity sailing — Starting December 14, guests who book by February 28 can save up to $3,000 per cabin for guests one and two. This applies to any of Celebrity Cruises’ 2022 itineraries.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Holland America Line Ultimate Upgrade Event Offers Unheard of Deals

Just in time for wave season, Holland America Line is offering unprecedented deals for all types of travelers through “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” now through February 28, 2022. These deals apply to select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruises, with available itineraries around the world. Wave Season Deals.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Services that will allow you to work while traveling

In today's dynamic world, freedom and mobility are valued. Business is blurring geographic boundaries. Thanks to Internet services, you can now do business from anywhere in the world. Whatsapp. Free service from Meta. Designed for instant messaging and calling users around the world. Works on Android, iPhone, Windows and Mac...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Americans usher in holidays and 2022 travel with continued optimism

KANSAS CITY MO – Building on its summer prediction that the travel industry’s recovery will continue far into 2022, MMGY Travel Intelligence has announced the key findings from its 2021 Portrait of American Travelers “Winter Edition” survey, conducted in October. Examining data from 4,500 respondents, the...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy