Le Massif de Charlevoix ski resort is a place where sea and mountains meet — and is now the site of the world’s first year-round Club Med mountain ski resort, which opened Dec. 3. As I paused on my skis at the top of the mountain and took in the view, it looked as if I could ski right into the wide, blue waters of the mighty St. Lawrence River all the way out to the ocean.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO