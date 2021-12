At a dinner held at the 2021 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace on December 7 in San Diego, California, it was announced that Malta, originally selected as the host destination for United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) annual Out-of-Country Board Meeting pre Covid, will host the meeting now rescheduled for May, 2022 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel. Turkish Airlines will be the official USTOA Malta Board Meeting air carrier, and will provide flights to Malta for all the USTOA attendees. Turkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) will host a two-day tour of Istanbul on the return from Malta as part of the USTOA Board Meeting’s event program.

