Evan’s Remains is a surprising puzzle platformer in the sense that its puzzles and platforming are intentionally arbitrary. I don't usually expect much in terms of narrative when playing a puzzle platformer. I tend to be more curious about whether the traversal controls feel tuned well for the challenges thrown players' way and if the level design features mechanics and progressions that are fresh. Evan's Remains definitely feels fine for the kind of puzzling it offers up, but it becomes apparent rather quickly that its gameplay and puzzles are somewhat arbitrary. Though fun in their own right, Evan's Remains is much more a vehicle for a twisting, introspective story than it is anything else.

