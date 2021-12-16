Global travel brand Aventura World reveals group travel trends for 2022

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces Caroline de Maigret as the brand’s newest Global Explorer. In her role as a brand ambassador, de Maigret has collaborated with The Luxury Collection to produce A Night in Seville and the Morning After -- a guide to her favorite places to stay, dine and discover published by Assouline. The book will also be accompanied by a digital series of city guides spotlighting Paris, Venice and Athens – all curated with favorite discoveries from de Maigret’s travels. A Night in Seville and the Morning After and the city guide series will launch this December in celebration of the opening of Hotel Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid – the portfolio’s just-opened property in the heart of the city’s exclusive Chamberí area in December 2021.
