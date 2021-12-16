Global travel brand Aventura World reveals group travel trends for 2022

Now, thanks to the rise of online bingo, the game is back with a bang. The UK could now begin to market itself as a hotspot for bingo tourism. Bingo may have originated in Europe, but it didn’t gain its name and become one of the world’s most popular pastimes until it made it to the UK. It swept the nation during the 1920s and then became one of the most popular social activities in the country in the 1980s. However, its prevalence faded during the early 2000s.

HOBBIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO