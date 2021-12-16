ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB hawks disagreed with bond largesse, inflation outlook

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank’s decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

ECB Dials Back Some Stimulus, Ups Inflation Forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. The ECB now sees inflation averaging 3.2% in 2022, versus...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Weidmann
dallassun.com

ECB slows pace of stimulus, revises inflation expectations

FRANKFURT, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) revealed on Thursday its plan to wind down the stimulus in the form of asset purchase programs as it revised up its inflation expectations. The bank laid out a plan to scale down its twin asset purchase programs and indicated...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

ECB slightly less dovish due to rising inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Omicron and inflation chip away at UK consumer confidence – GfK

LONDON (Reuters) – People in Britain turned a bit more pessimistic this month, after the emergence of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and inflation worries hit spending plans, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK Consumer Confidence Index dipped to -15 having risen in November for the first time...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

New Zealand business confidence drops further in December

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand business sentiment continued its slide in December, weighed down by concerns over finding skilled labour and the rising non-wage cost inflation, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday. The survey’s headline measure showed a net 23.2% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#Frankfurt#Ecb Hawks#Reuters#Asset Purchase Programme
Reuters

TEXT-Statement from the ECB following policy meeting

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following is the statement from the European Central Bank following its policy meeting. The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

SNB’s Jordan: Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said that he believes the Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year while speaking at the post-monetary policy meeting press conference on Thursday. Additional headlines. Forecast Swiss inflation remains within range for price stability. Effect of Swiss franc nominal appreciation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
kfgo.com

Central banking Thursday

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. The Fed is out of the way, having announced faster stimulus tapering, signalled three rate hikes for 2022 and upped inflation forecasts. And of the ten central bank meetings scheduled for Thursday, some will deliver rate hikes and most others are likely to flag some form of policy tightening ahead.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

China revises 2020 GDP growth down slightly to 2.2% y/y – stats bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.2% year on year, down from 2.3% previously, according to a notice from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. China often revises preliminary GDP statistics from previous periods. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish lira at record low as central bank cuts rates

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to record lows on Thursday after the central bank cut rates as expected, while most other emerging market stocks and currencies rose on easing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve. The lira sank more than 5%, crossing 15 to the dollar as the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy