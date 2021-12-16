Cover Genius partners with Ryanair to offer customers embedded travel protection in the United Kingdom

Tour operators and airlines are axing flights and holidays to France in response to the forthcoming ban on leisure travellers from the UK, which starts at midnight (French time) tonight.The decision, announced by the French government on 16 December, has scuppered thousands of Brits’ plans to travel to France over the Christmas period, whether to see family and friends or take a city break or ski holiday.Other than French citizens and their spouses, partners and children, who are still be able to return to France from the UK, there are only a scant few exemptions to the ban for those...

