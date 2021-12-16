ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cover Genius partners with Ryanair to offer customers embedded travel protection in the United Kingdom

By Tatiana Rokou
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN/LONDON — Cover Genius, the leading global insurtech for embedded insurance, announced a strategic partnership with Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, to offer its customers comprehensive travel protection, integrated directly into the booking flow for a more convenient experience. By integrating with XCover, Cover Genius’ award-winning global distribution...

SAS rewards travelers adding biofuel

Since 2019, travelers flying with SAS can voluntarily choose to buy biofuel. To increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels, such as biofuel, is an important step to reduce climate-impacting carbon emissions when flying and SAS will now reward EuroBonus members with extra points when adding biofuel. Sustainable aviation fuels, such as biofuel, reduce CO2 emissions in the lifecycle with up to 80 per cent. All SAS travelers can already purchase biofuel when booking, by adding 20-minute blocks of biofuel.
Expect a renaissance in travel, transportation, and hospitality in 2022

This year has seen the travel industry reawaken. Most within the industry now understand that many pre-pandemic practices are no longer applicable in the current environment. Consumer purchasing patterns have changed due to constantly fluctuating travel conditions as well as the continuing emphasis on remote work, which is likely here to stay.
Airports and airlines call for halt to unnecessary and ineffective travel restrictions

BRUSSELS – A number of countries including France, Greece, Italy and the UK have just re-introduced travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers in response to increased public health risks relating to the Omicron variant. Airports and airlines urged governments across Europe to follow the most recent guidance from the ECDC, and take action to rescind the recently imposed Omicron-related travel restrictions where community transmissions are already present.
ITM Business Travel Buyer survey reveals priorities and challenges for 2022 - sustainability ranked 4th

‘Managing the return to travel’ has made its debut at number one on the list of top ten priorities for business travel manager in 2022, closely followed by duty of care, traveller wellbeing and sustainable practice, according to the Institute of Travel Management’s (ITM) annual survey of business travel buyer members. However almost half of respondents feel that their online booking tool is not ready to support delivery against these priorities.
Validity, cost and all about ETIAS - The new passport to travel in Europe

From now onwards, people with the right to tour visa-free to Schengen and European Union countries will require a permit through the system called ETIAS. Citizens of these nations will have to undergo a rigorous screening procedure. Officials will make use of the new electronic set-up for doing so. If...
Lufthansa stations four additional Airbus A350s at Munich Airport

The decision announced by Lufthansa to station four additional, state-of-the-art long-haul Airbus A350s at its Bavarian hub has been welcomed by Munich Airport. For the Bavarian Finance Minister and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Munich Airport, Albert Füracker, Lufthansa’s decision is a significant boon for Bavaria’s international links and mobility: “The expansion of the direct connections from Bavaria’s gateway to the world to major international cities will benefit all travelers and the entire economic area of Southern Germany. Therefore, the reinforcement of the long-haul fleet at Munich Airport with particularly fuel-efficient and low-emission aircraft is also very good news for all Bavarian companies that rely on fast and reliable international connections.”
Qatar Airways continues strong network expansion with the resumption of non-stop flights to Sofia, Bulgaria

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways celebrates the return of its non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia Airport (SOF), effective 16 December 2021. This milestone resumption provides greater choice and seamless connectivity for Bulgarians and international travellers to discover the world via the Hamad International Airport (HIA). The non-stop service...
Tui, easyJet and Jet2 cancel flights and holidays to France as travel ban hits

Tour operators and airlines are axing flights and holidays to France in response to the forthcoming ban on leisure travellers from the UK, which starts at midnight (French time) tonight.The decision, announced by the French government on 16 December, has scuppered thousands of Brits’ plans to travel to France over the Christmas period, whether to see family and friends or take a city break or ski holiday.Other than French citizens and their spouses, partners and children, who are still be able to return to France from the UK, there are only a scant few exemptions to the ban for those...
Aruba pioneers high-tech COVID-19 entry process

Aruba continues to be a leader in travel technology innovation, launching a new service that has eliminated the need to make travellers wait for their PCR test results to be manually verified and the need to upload test certificates. Now, in partnership with OK2Roam, travelers can authorize an approved laboratory to send their negative test result directly to Aruba’s Embarkation-Disembarkation card entry platform and be confident that it will be instantly accepted.
TourRadar partners with Flight Centre to create end-to-end multi-day adventure booking experience for travel agents

TourRadar announced a global partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) to create an end-to-end multi-day adventure booking experience for Flight Centre’s travel agents. The partnership enables Flight Centre to simplify its booking process for multi-day adventures, giving agents access to instant bookability and real-time content, pricing, and availability from a network of tour operators using Flight Centre’s commercial agreements.
British Airways owner scraps planned takeover of Air Europa

The £420 million takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG has been scrapped, both sides have announced.They said “discussions are at an advanced stage to terminate the agreement” and it comes just weeks after the UK’s competition watchdog said it would investigate whether it breached competition rules.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for one billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.It has now been scrapped entirely.Bosses had already offered concessions to EU antitrust bodies over the deal, although the details have...
Pegasus Airlines sets its interim carbon emissions target of a reduction by 20% for 2030

LONDON - After joining the world’s leading airlines in The International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s resolution to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050”, Pegasus Airlines has set its interim target for 2030 to reinforce its commitment. Managing its operations and activities under a ‘sustainable environment’ approach, Pegasus aims to reduce flight-related carbon (CO2) emissions per unit passenger kilometre (RPK) by 20% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.
Former Travelodge to open as ibis budget London Heathrow Central

Accor announces the signing of a management agreement to open ibis budget London Heathrow Central. It is the second of two former Travelodge hotels in the Heathrow market, both circa 300 bedrooms, that have moved over to Accor in the past 12 months. The 307 bedroom hotel opens on 13th...
Comarch, IS-Wireless Partner to Reach Customers with Joint Telecoms Offer

Comarch and IS-Wireless have established a cooperation and plan to reach customers with their joint telecommunications offer. The companies will integrate their solutions to provide fully functional mobile networks built in the Open RAN model. Comarch and IS-Wireless signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, in which they emphasize their willingness to cooperate and integrate their development activities.
Madeira remains open to tourism

Madeira continues to welcome all visitors from the UK and is offering free pre-departure tests to everyone before flying home, as well as a rapid antigen test taken every seven days whilst in the destination. Regulations for travellers over 12 years old:. No Fit to Fly PCR or lateral flow...
